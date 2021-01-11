Filmmaker threatens suit over ECRMC CEO’s remarks

Filmmaker Roy Dorantes is shown here receiving his first-round COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 3 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO –Roy Dorantes says he is prepared to file suit against the city, El Centro Regional Medical Center and hospital CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward over public comments the latter made that the local filmmaker believes mischaracterized the circumstances under which he received the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago and thus damaged his reputation.

Dorantes said a letter of intent will be delivered to the three parties today demanding a public retraction and apology from Edward over comments he made during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference organized by the Imperial County Public Health Department.

