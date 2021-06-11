Fire inside former vet clinic extinguished
El Centro Fire Department firefighters prepare to enter the former Valley Veterinary Clinic building to extinguish a fire inside on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — El Centro firefighters on Thursday morning extinguished a small fire inside the former Valley Veterinary Clinic on Broadway Avenue.

While it was reported that a man broke into the building and set the fire, no suspects were found at the scene, according to county scanner traffic.

Two El Centro Fire Department fire engines parked in the rear of the former Valley Veterinary Clinic building on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

