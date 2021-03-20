Fire leaves hundreds without phone service
A fire at the TDS Telecom central network hub in Winterhaven Thursday has left hundreds local customers without internet or phone service. COURTESY PHOTO

WINTERHAVEN – A national telecommunications company is working to restores services to hundreds of customers after a fire destroyed its central network hub site in the 500 block of Second Street Thursday afternoon.

Mike Wanta, associate manager of communications for Madison, Wis.-based TDS Telecom, said Friday 78 local customers were without internet and 523 customers were without phone services due to the fire.

