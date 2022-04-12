Fire sends black smoke over El Centro
El Centro is blanketed by wind-driven smoke about 7 a.m. Monday from a fire west of town. PHOTO GARY REDFERN

An early morning blaze west of El Centro a County Fire Department official termed “strange” briefly blanketed the city with a heavy veil of black smoke.

The fire near Kramer and Silsbee roads was reported about 7 a.m. and took about an hour and a half to extinguish, Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. said. It involved an undetermined number of empty large plastic bins used to transport onions sitting in a 100-foot by 100-foot area in a field.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

