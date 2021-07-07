1C.jpg
FROM LEFT: Francisco, 11, Julieta, 6, and Yvana Salas, 10, of Holtville, receive a snow cone during a Fourth of July snow cone event on Sunday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville Fire Department reserve firefighter Ivan Gonzalez (center) serves snow cones to guests during a Fourth of July snow cone event on Sunday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville Fire explorer Bradyn Butler (center) shows guests a Holtville Fire brush truck during a Fourth of July snow cone event on Sunday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Guests gather outside the Holtville Fire Department on Fern Avenue during a Fourth of July snow cone event on Sunday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Fire Department shared free snow cones with the community on July 4.

An ice maker and serving table were set up inside the department on Fern Avenue from 11 a.m. until supplies ran out.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

