Fire victims set to move into trailers
Imperial County said it has secured 33 travel trailers from the state to use as temporary housing for Niland fire victims. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Many of the families displaced by the June 28 wildfire in Niland will start moving into new temporary housing on Friday.

Imperial County announced it has secured 33 travel trailers from the state to provide longer-term housing.  The county said 21 of the units have been set up at the Del Yermo RV Park in Calipatria, where they are being fitted with proper utilities and fully cleansed, Deputy Executive Officer Esperanza Colio said.

