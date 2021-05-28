Firefighters prevent total loss at apartment building fire
Firefighters managed to save eight of the 10 units at the Olivewood Garden Apartments at 1770 W. Olive Ave. after a fire broke out there Wednesday.

EL CENTRO – This city’s Fire Department fought yet another major blaze Wednesday morning, when it respondent to a fire at the Olivewood Garden Apartments at 1770 W. Olive Ave.

El Centro Fire Department said in a release it began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a structure fire at the location at 10:40 a.m.

