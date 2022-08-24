Fire agreement

County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. speaks to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday just before approval of salary increases for firefighters was approved. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Following months of wrangling–at times heated and public–Imperial County’s firefighters won higher salaries Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors.

The change was achieved by reallocating positions to higher salary ranges. Firefighters had complained at board meetings earlier this year that unfairly low pay caused low morale and high turnover that left vital positions vacant, threatening the safety of the public and firefighters.

