The 11 graduates of the Small Business Development Center of Imperial Valley's Business Launch Academy received their diplomas Wednesday as representatives of local government and others looked on. PHOTO ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS
Eleven program participants along with assisting authorities (from left to right) Bari Smith Bean, acting CEO and vice president of IV Regional Chamber of Commerce, Raul Ureña, council member of Calexico, Rosie Fernandez, council member of Calexico, Silvia Marroquin, councilwoman of El Centro, Tomas Oliva, mayor of El Centro, Jesus Escobar, Imperial Board of Supervisors chair and District 1 supervisor and Jaysel Mendoza, SBDC director.
EL CENTRO — Eleven local entrepreneurs on Wednesday were recognized in the Imperial County Board Room as the first graduates of the Small Business Development Center of Imperial Valley's Business Launch Academy.
SBDC partnered with the California Dream Fund to create an eight-week program to support entrepreneurs with business courses, one-on-one mentoring, and a microgrant up to $10,000 depending on the business industry.
