1C.jpg
A woman sitting in the back seat of a pickup truck gives a peace sign after being vaccinated during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Sunday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — While mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics have already been held in Brawley, Imperial and El Centro, the first one in Calexico didn’t take place until Sunday.

Vo Medical Center vaccinated about 700 senior citizens during the drive-thru clinic, which took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Calexico 10 Theatre on Scaroni Avenue.

2C.jpg
Lourdes Marquez, 66, of Imperial, waits in the observation area after receiving her vaccination during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Sunday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
3C.jpg
Medical personnel look over attendees in the observation area during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Sunday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
4C.jpg
Dr. Clara Padron-Spence (right) waves goodbye to an attendee during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Sunday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
5C.jpg
Vehicles line up along Scaroni Avenue to enter the clinic site during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Sunday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

