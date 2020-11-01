First Salton Sea Film Festival airs today

Tonight’s Salton Sea Film Festival will showcase seven local films illustrating environmental and health concerns surrounding the deterioration of California’s largest lake. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO -- Local viewers will be able to enjoy the first Salton Sea Film Festival from their comfort of their homes. It is set to air today at 8 p.m. on FOX-9 TV.

The festival will present a total of seven, three- to five-minute films that highlight environmental concerns and other issues regarding California’s largest lake.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.