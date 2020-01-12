First-time team wins first Brisket Cook-Off
Buy Now

2019 Brawley Cattle Call Queen Jessica Friley (right), Teen Queen Demi Vogel and Junior Queen Abigail Childers (left) pose with members of Diggin Deep BBQ after the team won first place during the IV Invitational Brisket Cook-Off on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — There is now an official title holder for Best Brisket in Imperial Valley.

A group of coworkers calling themselves Diggin Deep BBQ captured the bragging rights at the inaugural IV Invitational Brisket Cook-Off, which took place Saturday at Las Chabelas restaurant.

First-time team wins first Brisket Cook-Off
Buy Now

Big Boys BBQ team member Joe Barraza (left) prepares a sample tray for a guest during the IV Invitational Brisket Cook-Off on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
First-time team wins first Brisket Cook-Off
Buy Now

Shannon Johnston of the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association (right) serves a sample tray of brisket to a guest during the IV Invitational Brisket Cook-Off on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.