Fitness event pays tribute to late Imperial resident
A banner with a photo of the late U.S. Army veteran Robert Robbins hangs during the Reps 4 Robs fitness event on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Sweat and tears mingled Monday morning at 4:13 Fitness Center during an event honoring Robert Robbins, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent and longtime Imperial Valley resident who passed away July 2, 2020, at the age of 40 after a struggle with depression.

The Reps 4 Robs fitness event had participants do any three of nine select exercises, with each rep dedicated to Robbins, who left behind a wife, Vanessa, and three children: Anthony, Jacob and Savannah.

A Homeland Security Investigations personnel member presents an honorary plaque to the family of the late Robert Robbins during the Reps 4 Robs fitness event on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Anthony Robbins, son of the late Robert Robbins, smiles after doing some reps on the bench press during the Reps 4 Robs fitness event on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

