Southern Airways Express

IMPERIAL—Travelers flying out of Imperial County Airport here are now able to connect to Phoenix following federal approval of a change requested by Southern Airways Express, the facility’s lone commercial carrier.

The move dropped the connection to Las Vegas effective Oct. 1, Mark Cestari, Southern’s chief commercial officer, confirmed Wednesday. Service to Los Angeles remains.

