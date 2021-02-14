1C.jpg
Ramon Baca Jr., 15, of Brawley, (left) places his hand against his cheek while posing alongside a Folklorico Danzas de México member during his quinceañera on Friday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — A lover of folklórico dance, Ramon Baca Jr. wanted nothing more than to see the Ballet Folklorico Danzas de México perform for his 15th birthday.

The Brawley-based traditional Mexican folk dance group had been previously booked to perform at his birthday celebration. However, with the COVID-19 guidelines currently in place, Baca Jr.’s family decided his birthday celebration could not go as originally planned.

The Brawley-based folklorico dance group, Folklorico Danzas de México, performs during Ramon Baca Jr.’s quinceañera on Friday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Ramon Baca Jr., 15, of Brawley, (left) poses next to a Folklorico Danzas de México member during his quinceañera on Friday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Ramon Baca Jr., 15, of Brawley, raises his hand in the air while singing to live music during his quinceañera on Friday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

