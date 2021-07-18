Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 108F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 106F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.