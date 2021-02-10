Former Calexico pastor sentenced

WESTMINSTER – An Orange County judge has sentenced a man who served in the 1980s as a pastor in Calexico to 15 years to life in prison for molesting seven girls over a period of 14 years.

John Rodgers McFarland, 68, of Fullerton pleaded guilty Friday to 13 felony sexual offenses involving girls from 5 to 15 years of age, according to a report in the Orange County Register. Those charges were five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and four counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15.

