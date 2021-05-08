Former Calexico police explorer recognized
Calexico Police explorer captain Exon Luna (right) and Calexico Police Department police chief Gonzalo Gerardo pose during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — If Calexico resident Exon Luna could continue being in the Calexico Police Department’s explorer program, he likely would.

CPD Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo playfully made this guess as he recognized Luna during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Calexico Police explorer captain Exon Luna (sixth from right) holds his honorary plaque while posing alongside his fellow explorers and Calexico Police Department personnel during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Calexico Police Department police chief Gonzalo Gerardo (right) speaks while at the podium during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

