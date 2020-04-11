EL CENTRO — Imperial County Board of Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte and his opponent in the recent election for his District 2 seat have different views on whether enough safety measures have been put in place to protect county employees from COVID-19. 

Camarena said Plancarte’s Univision interview on Thursday implied she was incorrect regarding the county’s failure to legally implement U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety measures for county employees.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

