Former Carl’s Jr. lot on the market

EL CENTRO — The former site of the Carl’s Jr. restaurant on South Fourth Street in El Centro destroyed by fire in May is for sale for $1.7 million, or could be leased, a local real estate broker reported Monday.
The 51,000 square feet of land on the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Interstate 8 is described as a “premium location,” by Pat Seay, whose sign is posted on the property. A lease can be had for $14,000 per month, she added in an email.
