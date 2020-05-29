Former EC man charged with Texas murder

EL CENTRO – A 27-year-old former El Centro resident was arrested on Sunday for the alleged stabbing death of his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend and mother of his children near San Antonio, Texas.

Michael Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the incident, which left Miranda Sage Milowski, also formerly of the Valley, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

