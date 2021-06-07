Former Mexicali mayor claims victory in violence-plagued election
Marina Ávila, Baja California gubernatorial candidate for the National Regeneration Movement Party, speaks during a press conference Sunday at which she declared herself the victor. PHOTO ARTURO BOJORQUEZ

MEXICALI – Former Mexicali Mayor Marina Avila claimed victory in the Baja California gubernatorial race Sunday in an election day marred by vandalism and violence.

Avila, running as a member of the National Regeneration Movement Party (aka Morena) founded by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declared herself winner with more than 43 percent of the votes.

Election signs posted outside homes in Mexicali’s Colonia Nueva subdivision on Sunday. PHOTO ARTURO BOJORQUEZ

