SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old former Southwest High School teacher pleaded not guilty Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court on charges she supplied marijuana and alcohol to up to 18 kids during a three-day school-sponsored camping trip in February 2019.

Monique Marie Garcia is charged with two felonies, including employment of a minor to sell or carry cannabis and furnishing cannabis to a child over the age of 14.

