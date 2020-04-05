Four-alarm fire erupts near Brawley

Right Now
61°
Clear/Wind
- Humidity: 45%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 20 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:24:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:05:37 PM
Today
Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 81F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 56F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
- El Centro shooting leaves one hospitalized on Saturday
- Revela cadena de hamburguesas caso positivo de COVID-19 en El Centro
- Imperial County reports first COVID-19 death
- Stay-at-home remains law of the land as cases surge
- Holtville man awaits sentencing for assaulting deputy
- Health Officer issues amended order
- Recibirán desempleados 600 dólares adicionales: Gobernador
- Students report from home
- Local women make face masks for ECRMC
- Local schools to remain closed for rest of year
