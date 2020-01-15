Four Brawley students invited to attend academic program
Aubrey Cazares, 12, poses on Friday at Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School in Brawley with a nomination letter she received to attend the upcoming National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM. Cazares was one of four elementary students in Brawley that received a letter this year to attend the forum. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Four Brawley Elementary School District students have been invited to attend a prestigious national academic program this summer.

Aubrey Cazares, Fernando Neri, Isai Parra and Felix Lopez received their nomination letter Jan. 7 to participate in the annual National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, which will take place at two university campuses within the state at the end of June.

