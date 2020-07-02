Four-day checkpoints to screen travel to Mexicali

Mexicali will again deploy checkpoints to screen travelers into the city.

IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO – Mexicali will again deploy checkpoints to screen travelers into the city starting at 2 p.m. today and extending into 8 p.m. Sunday at both Calexico ports of entry and at Algodones.

The emergency action is being taken as a precautionary measure to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a similar three-day action the city took last weekend.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.