IMPERIAL — Frank Wright Middle School was in lockdown for about 15 minutes Thursday amid reports of a suspicious man carrying a possible gun in the vicinity.

Imperial police responded at 11:58 a.m. to three different calls regarding the individual, later identified as Alton Reid, a 52-year-old transient known to stay in the area, Imperial Police Department spokesman Sgt. Max Sheffield said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.