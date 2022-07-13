Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Free Dumpsters Disposal Event Saturday at Caltrans Imperial County Facilities to Prevent Illegal Dumping and Highway Debris
Imperial County — Caltrans welcomes the public to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to the Dump Day Events in Brawley and El Centro and will have staff on-site to accept approved debris free of charge on Saturday, July 16 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached at the site).
