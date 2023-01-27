IMPERIAL – According to a press release, Elijah Orozco with CrossCountry Mortgage will be hosting a Free Wealth Building and Home Buying & Selling Workshop on Tuesday, February 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mozzarelli’s Pizza in Imperial to educate underserved, first-time home buyers and home owners on how to build wealth through real estate.
The workshop will also be introducing Governor Newsom’s new California Dream for All 20% Down Payment Assistance Program being released the first quarter of 2023 to help home buyers achieve homeownership with funding to assist with down payment and closing costs, per the release. Other topics to include the current state and 2023 forecast of the real estate market and mortgage interest rates.
