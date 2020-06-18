Freedom Fest cancelled for 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another popular Valley event, as the 2020 Freedom Fest has been cancelled. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL – The 30th Freedom Fest will be held no sooner than in its 31st year.

KXO Radio President and General Manager Gene Brister, one of the event’s co-founders, confirmed Wednesday the Imperial Valley’s premier July 4 fireworks display will go dark this year.

