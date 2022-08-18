EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro and the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico will celebrate the annual El Grito de Independencia on September 17, honoring Frida Kahlo, at Bucklin Park from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy activities including Frida Kahlo photography, Frida and Diego Look-a-like contest, live entertainment, and food vendors.

El Grito celebrations

The City of El Centro and the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico will celebrate the annual El Grito de Independencia on September 17, honoring Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

