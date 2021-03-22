Fundraiser underway for fallen BP agent

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to assist the family of El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who died in the line of duty March 15 near Salton City. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – A GoFundMe campaign on behalf the family of an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent who died in the line of duty March 15 has raised more than $78,000 so far.

Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was killed by an oncoming vehicle while tending to a vehicle accident on State Route 86 near Salton City. A 12-year-veteran of the agency, Flores-Bañuelos left behind a pregnant wife and three children.

