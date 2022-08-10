SACRAMENTO — The man injured in the Friday crash of state Department of Corrections van south of Palo Verde was a state prison inmate being taken back to Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, an agency official here said Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Highway 78 when the van left the road on a curve and overturned.

