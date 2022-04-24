Future use of Brawley court space unknown

A state Judicial Council official has said the agency will shutter the two courtrooms in the Tunney Williams County Administration Center at 220 Main St. when a new courthouse being built on Wake Avenue in El Centro opens later this year. IVP FILE PHOTO
BRAWLEY — The state Judicial Council as of Thursday had yet to formally notify the county of its plans for the space used by the local Superior Court in the county’s office building here, said Gilbert Rebollar, county public information officer.
A Council official has said the agency will shutter the two courtrooms in the Tunney Williams County Administration Center at 220 Main St. when a new courthouse being built on Wake Avenue in El Centro opens later this year. Those plans have drawn pushback from some in Brawley who say closing the court will be a great inconvenience for North End residents.
