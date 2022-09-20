Victor Nava

On Friday, Gafcon, Inc. announced the appointment of Victor Nava as Director of Strategy, Development and Partnerships, according to a press release.

SAN DIEGO — Gafcon, Inc. has appointed Victor Nava as Director of Strategy, Development and Partnerships, according to a press release sent on Friday. Nava has been serving the Imperial Valley region for over 24 years as a respected community leader, seasoned development officer, and volunteer.

“I have had the pleasure to get to know Victor over the last year, and it is clear that he has the rare combination of business acumen, strategic thinking, and a passion for making a difference in the Imperial Valley, and we are thrilled that he has accepted the role,” said Paul Najar, Gafcon’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

