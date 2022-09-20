Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SAN DIEGO — Gafcon, Inc. has appointed Victor Nava as Director of Strategy, Development and Partnerships, according to a press release sent on Friday. Nava has been serving the Imperial Valley region for over 24 years as a respected community leader, seasoned development officer, and volunteer.
“I have had the pleasure to get to know Victor over the last year, and it is clear that he has the rare combination of business acumen, strategic thinking, and a passion for making a difference in the Imperial Valley, and we are thrilled that he has accepted the role,” said Paul Najar, Gafcon’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel.
