Garcia presents grant checks
Buy Now

County Supervisors Ray Castillo and Mike Kelley (center and right, respectively) speak with Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia Tuesday shortly before he formally presented the county with a $4.5 million community development block grant. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Of the $4.5 million Community Development Block Grant Imperial County was awarded in August, the lion’s share is earmarked for a new fire station in Seeley.

At a check presentation during Tuesday’s Imperial County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia outlined exactly how the $4.5 million will be spent.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.