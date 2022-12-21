Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia gets awarded the Ohtli medal by Head of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, as part of the Ohtli Award ceremony program on Monday, December 20, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
LEFT TO RIGHT: Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, head Consul at the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, poses for a photo while Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia holds his newly received Ohtli Award, Monday, December 20, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
LEFT TO RIGHT: Calexico City Councilmember Gloria Romo, Calexico City manager Esperanza Colio, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno pose for a photo during the Ohtli Award ceremony, Monday, December 20, at the esplanade of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
CALEXICO – California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia was recognized by the Mexican Consulate in Calexico with the annual Othtli Award, the highest recognition given by the Mexican government to members abroad, on Monday, December 20, in Calexico.
“Ohtli” means “road” in Nahuatl, an indigenous language to Mexico, according to the Mexican government.
