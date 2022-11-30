Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Following the Department of Interior’s announcement that the Bureau of Reclamation will allocate $250 million from the Inflation Reduction Act towards the Salton Sea, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday that $3 million of the $86 million in financial assistance being sent throughout the state “to meet the immediate and long-term water needs for millions of Californians in local communities small and large,” will be coming to Westmorland and Heber, according to respective press releases.
“In coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board, DWR has selected 23 projects located in Fresno, Humboldt, Glenn, Imperial, Madera, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Tulare counties to receive funding for projects that will provide new wells, construct pipelines to deliver water, increase water storage and support consolidation efforts to increase water supply reliability,” according to the DWR release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.