Gary Redfern rejoins IVP staff

Gary Redfern

EL CENTRO — A familiar face is rejoining the Imperial Valley Press news team.

Veteran journalist Gary Redfern is returning to the IVP newsroom for the first time in 24 years. He’ll be joining the news staff on a part-time basis beginning Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.