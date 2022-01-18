EL CENTRO — Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famed “I Have a Dream Speech” from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to an estimated audience of a quarter million people on Aug. 28, 1963. By all historical accounts, it was an electric moment in U.S. history that is credited helping pave the way to Congress’ passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
On Monday, representatives of local government and various social justice groups commemorated and honored Dr. King’s legacy with song, speeches, prayer and a show of unity in a celebration held in front of the Imperial County Court House. About 60 persons were in attendance, including all three declared Imperial County District Attorney candidates: Mario Vela, George Marquez and Edgard Garcia.
