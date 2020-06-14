George Floyd’s death memorialized at Bucklin Park
Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley organizer Hilton Smith and other attendees hold a candle in the air while partaking in a moment of silence during the George Floyd memorial event at Bucklin Park on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The final 8 minutes, 46 seconds of George Floyd’s life on May 25 as captured in a smartphone video in Minnesota continues to spark outrage and protests throughout the world.

On Saturday evening, 40 persons gathered at Bucklin Park for what was called the “8 minutes, 46 seconds George Floyd Memorial.”

Lisa Solomon, of Brawley, and other attendees raise their fist in the air as an act of solidarity during the George Floyd memorial event at Bucklin Park on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

