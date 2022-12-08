Gina Dockstader

Gina Young Dockstader.

 IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY — In years past, agribusiness owner Gina Young Dockstader knew she would run for a seat in for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Motivated by what she can contribute to water issues in the region, Dockstader decided to campaign for Division 3.

With a total of 3,050 votes (54.71%) compared to her opponent, Don. C Campbell's 2,525 (45.29%) votes, Dockstader won the seat for the 2022 General Election, according to the now-official final results.

