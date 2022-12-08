Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY — In years past, agribusiness owner Gina Young Dockstader knew she would run for a seat in for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Motivated by what she can contribute to water issues in the region, Dockstader decided to campaign for Division 3.
With a total of 3,050 votes (54.71%) compared to her opponent, Don. C Campbell's 2,525 (45.29%) votes, Dockstader won the seat for the 2022 General Election, according to the now-official final results.
