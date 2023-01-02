Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
HEBER – Imperial County Public Works is one step closer to reopening the Dogwood Bridge, with the installation of steel girders.
The installation of the girders occurred on Dec. 29, as officials from a variety of agencies, including but not limited to Imperial County Public Works Department, the Holt Group, and Pyramid Construction, watched the installation. Located where Dogwood Road crosses the West Main Canal near intersection of Dogwood Road and Willoughby Road, the aging bridge was originally closed due to safety issues.
