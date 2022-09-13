Abduction site
Buy Now

A 10-year-old girl was abducted Sunday from the Value Inn at 2030 S. Cottonwood Circle but escaped from the assailants' vehicle and sought help.

PHOTO GARY REDFERN

 By GARY REDFERN, Staff Writer

EL CENTRO--A 10-year-old girl who was a guest at an El Centro motel with her mother reported she was briefly abducted by two men in a sport-utility vehicle Sunday evening but managed to escape and seek help, city police said.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at the Value Inn at 2030 S. Cottonwood Circle. The girl was not injured and no weapons were seen.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.