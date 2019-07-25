Golden Corral closes doors after 20 years
Buy Now

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill at N 2018 Imperial Ave in El Centro closed its door for the last time on Wednesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant located at 2018 N, Imperial Ave. served its last customers on Wednesday.

Golden Corral opened its doors locally in July 1999, enduring through thick and thin for just over 20 years before apparently succumbing to outside economic pressures — the latest addition to a 2019 shuttering spree that has already claimed Joann Fabrics, Lucky Grocery, Payless Shoesource and others.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.