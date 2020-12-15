Gonzalez-Buttner plans to finish term ICOE board

Annette Gonzalez-Buttner. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Newly elected Imperial Valley College Area 1 Trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner said she intends to finish out her term on the Imperial County Office of Education board while she serves in her new position.

Gonzalez-Buttner, who defeated incumbent IVC Trustee Louis Wong in the Nov. 3 election said she emailed a letter on Nov. 16 to the Office of the California Attorney General to ask if her current position as an elected member of the Imperial County Board of Education is legally incompatible serving on the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees.

