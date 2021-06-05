Gonzalez-Buttner sentenced to three years

LEFT: The county Superior Courthouse on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Former Imperial County Board of Education trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner continues to protest a Superior Court jury’s guilty verdict and her three-year sentence in county jail.

Judge Christopher J. Plourd handed down the sentence Thursday afternoon at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse. Following her three years of incarceration, Gonzalez-Buttner will served one year’s probation and pay $164,624.71 in restitution to the Imperial County Office of Education.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.