Good Friday
Maria Gradilla (center) celebrates Friday after cutting a ribbon to signify the opening of her new shop, IzaBella's Inc. & Beauty, 106 S. Plaza St., in Brawley. IzaBella's specializes in services such as permanent makeup, lashes and microblading. Although Gradilla has been offering these services as a home-based business owner for about three years, she described herself as "excited and nervous" because this is her very first shop. She said she is offering discounted pricing on her services as a grand opening special through the end of April. PHOTO TOM BODUS

