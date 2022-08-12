SACRAMENTO -- Michael Domenzain, 40, of Imperial, has been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve as a judge in the Imperial County Superior Court. He has served as a traffic-court referee in the court since 2018.
Domenzain was sworn in Tuesday by local Presiding Judge William Quan and fills the vacancy created by the retirement earlier this year of Judge Juan Ulloa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.