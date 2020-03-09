Southwest High School’s grade incentives program offers students, tablets, gift certificates, Bluetooth speakers, and touchscreen Chromebooks to reward students for their hard work.

Students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average are entered in the Principal’s Honor Roll drawing, and students who improve their GPA over the course of the semester are entered into the GPA Improvement drawing.

